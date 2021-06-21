Bicycle thrown by youth at moving car in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident that occurred on St Rioch’s Street area of the city on Saturday evening.
A male youth threw his bicycle, a black BMX, at a passing car, a white Hyundai Tucson, shortly after 9.30pm.
The youth, who was in the company of two girls, was wearing yellow shorts and a blue and white tee-shirt.
The three then fled in the direction of Dean Kavanagh Place.
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
