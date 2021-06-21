Bicycle thrown by youth at moving car in Kilkenny City

Bicycle thrown by youth at moving car in Kilkenny City

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident that occurred on St Rioch’s Street area of the city on Saturday evening.

A male youth threw his bicycle, a black BMX, at a passing car, a white Hyundai Tucson, shortly after 9.30pm.

The youth, who was in the company of two girls, was wearing yellow shorts and a blue and white tee-shirt.

The three then fled in the direction of Dean Kavanagh Place.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

