City cemetery in Kilkenny is running out of space

Plans for a proposed columbarium walled garden will go out to public consultation over the coming weeks.

If the project gets the green light it will provide ‘an alternative option to burial’ for people in Kilkenny at St Kieran’s cemetery.

At Monday’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council members were presented with a report on the proposed wall garden. Following positive feedback the project will now move onto the planning stage and a formal application is expected to be made by Kilkenny County Council next month.

A Columbarian wall will house a collection of niches designed to hold an urn contained the ashes of family members. Each niche will have an individual memorial plaque.

Alternative

Members were informed that the garden would provide an alternative option to traditional burials, to meet the changing attitudes towards cremation and would also help to extend the life span of the existing cemetery for use by future generations.

Tom Brennan, engineer with Kilkenny County Council said that the proposed Columbarian wall would help expand the life span of the cemetery, which is the largest in the county.

Cllr John Coonan welcomed the proposal and said that it ‘gives people the option’.

Cllr Maria Dollard asked if there would be public consultation in relation to the proposal.

Director of Service, Sean McKeown said that would be definitely be public consultation during the planning process.

Mr McKeown also said that there is capacity for a further 2,000 burials at St Kieran’s cemetery and that the cemetery has an approximate life expectancy of 20 years.

“The wall will provide for the needs of all the county,” he added.