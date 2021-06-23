Shameless green-fingered thief snatches Kilkenny residents' flowers - again

Flowers were taken from pots and boxes
Gardaí in Kilkenny are asking people to keep an eye out after a local residents' association's flowers were stolen again by a shameless thief.
"Not for the first time this year, Newpark Residents Association had flowers removed from flower beds and pots in recent days," said gardaí.
Flowers removed from a box
"This yobbish behaviour is hard to fathom. If you see this activity or the perpetrators, please give us a call on 056-7775000."
