Shameless green-fingered thief snatches Kilkenny residents' flowers - again

Gardaí seeking information on activity

KILKENNY

Flowers were taken from pots and boxes

Gardaí in Kilkenny are asking people to keep an eye out after a local residents' association's flowers were stolen again by a shameless thief.

"Not for the first time this year, Newpark Residents Association had flowers removed from flower beds and pots in recent days," said gardaí.

Flowers removed from a box
"This yobbish behaviour is hard to fathom. If you see this activity or the perpetrators, please give us a call on 056-7775000."

