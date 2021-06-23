Fancy a splash? Aldi to sell range of backyard pools for summer

Keep cool on those hot sunny days and make it a summer to remember with pop up pools and paddling pools for your garden, on sale in 146 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday, July 4.

Water Park €289.99 – Set up easily in minutes for hours of sliding and water fun. Inflated continuously by an electric blower. Compact design allows for convenient storage. Includes Water Slide, Climb, Water Cannon and Water Pool. Inflated size approx. 400 x 335 x 230cm. Maximum total weight 135kg. Suitable for ages 3-10 years.

14ft Rattan Pool €229.99 – 14ft pool with mosaic print. Includes Filter Pump 220~240V, SureStep TM Ladder, Cover, Maintenance Kit, Ground Cloth, Filter Cartridge and Repair Patch. Approx. 427 x 107cm.

12ft Metal Frame Pool €119.99 – PVC pool with steel frame and T-connector. Includes Pump, Filter Cartridge, Pool Cover, Thermometer, Floating Chlorine Dispenser and Repair Patch. Approx. 3.66m x 84cm. Suitable for ages 6+ years. Accessories include:

SFX600-12VGS Pump

D Type

Filter Cartridge

Pool Cover

Thermometer

Floating Chlorine Dispenser

Repair Patch with Mosaic Printing

3D Family Pool €29.99 – Includes Repair Patch and 2 Swim Goggles. Approx. 2.62 x 1.75m x 46cm. Suitable for ages 3+ years.

Jumbo Paddling Pool €17.99 – Includes Transparent Window, Integrated Pillow and Cup Holder. Choose from Rectangular approx. 202 x 151 x 46cm or Hexagonal approx. 202 x 202 x 46cm. Suitable for ages 6+ years.

Double Water Slide €14.99 – Spray water jets down the middle. Water-filled stopper with garden hose connector. Includes 2 Inflatable Surf Riders, Finish Flag and 4 Pegs. Choose from Seahorse or Fish. Suitable for ages 4+ years.

Animal Ride-On Floats €10.99 each – Choose from Unicorn, Flamingo or Swan. Suitable for ages 3+ years.

Disney 3 Ring Pool €8.99 – Choose from Princess or Mickey. Capacity approx. 140 litres. Suitable for ages 2+ years.

Lounger/Ring Assortment €4.99 each – Choose from Sit ’n Float with cup holder in silver/grey or white/ green or 18 Pocket Mattress in blue or orange.

The above products and more are on sale in 146 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday, July 4 while stocks last.