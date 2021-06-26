Fancy a Paulstown property with plenty of convenience?

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to bring to the market this charming two storey residence with outbuildings on the edge of Paulstown village.

The property is conveniently located on the Gowran Road and is within easy reach of all local amenities.

The bright and spacious accommodation extends to 100 square metres (1,076 square feet) over two levels.

The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, sitting room with an open fireplace, living room with an open fireplace fitted with a multi-fuel stove and a kitchen fitted with wall and floor units. A bathroom and a conservatory complete the accommodation at ground level.



The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area and two good sized double bedrooms.

GARDEN

A vehicular entrance around the corner of the property gives access to the rear garden and yard which is laid in tarmacadam. There is secure off-street parking for three cars.

There are a number of outbuildings including a large storage shed (measuring 10.66m x 6.09m) which has vehicular access from the Goresbridge Road. This building houses the oil burner and can also be accessed from the yard. There is a small lawn area with mature planting and a Conifer tree.

The inner yard is accessed through wooden vehicular entrance gates. This area houses a purpose built stable block with three loose boxes.

LOCATION

Paulstown is a small village located at the junction of the N9 and N10 national primary roads. There are many amenities in the village including Scoil Bhride boys and girls primary school, public houses, convenience store and the popular Applegreen Service Station.



The property is located just 19km from Kilkenny City Centre and 21km to Carlow town. It is less than a five minute drive to Exit 7 for the M9 motorway allowing easy access to both Dublin and Waterford. Shankill Castle and Gardens are also in very close proximity.

Viewing is highly recommended. Full details are available from selling agent John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

Whitehall,

Paulstown,

Co Kilkenny

R95 T276

Asking price: €210,000

BER Rating: F