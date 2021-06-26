Editorial: Salutations to the Kilkenny Class of 2021 as they depart

The graduating sixth class students of Kilkenny are the stars of the show this week as they feature in these pages and in four picture galleries on kilkennypeople.ie, saying goodbye to the primary schools they have known for most of their young lives.

There are few more formative and significant moments in a child’s life than the transition from primary to secondary school. It is both exhilarating and daunting.

Some find themselves going from a big fish in a small pond to a minnow in a very large lake. Some will move to a school where many of their friends are going; others will part ways with old pals and form new friendships. It’s an emotional moment for the students and their families — as well as the teachers and staff who have got to know them over years.

One of this newspaper’s most eagerly-anticipated editions every year is our ‘First Steps’ supplement in the autumn, in which we feature all the beaming faces of new junior infants from around the county as they begin their journey of learning. Perhaps some families looking at their little scholar today will still have that edition, page or picture cutout, from seven or eight years ago when that journey first started.

It has been a school year like no other, and the young people, families, and school staff have coped and adapted enormously well to get everyone to this point in good stead. It’s a moment on which to pause, reflect and be proud.

We at the Kilkenny People are delighted to feature some of these bright, smiling faces as they celebrate the conclusion of their early education experience, and turn their sights to the next chapter. We hope you enjoy it, and we wish the Class of 2021 all the best for the adventure ahead.

OUTDOOR THEATRE

A new ‘performance area’ of the scope set out here would be a substantial asset to Kilkenny. The success of theatrical productions in the Castle Yard during previous Arts Festivals shows people are more than happy to use outdoor spaces for such events — a resolve galvanised by the new normal of outdoor dining and gatherings.