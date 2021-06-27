Kilkenny camogie heroes celebrate with fundraiser for Cois Nore

The Kilkenny players celebrate at the final whistle of the All-Ireland final victory over Galway last year. Picture: Sportsfile/David Fitzgerald

The Kilkenny senior camogie team would like to celebrate winning the Littlewoods League Cup 2021 and the All Ireland Camogie cup 2020 by giving something back to the people of Kilkenny for their support over the last year.

The team has chosen Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre as a charity that serves the people of Kilkenny providing services and a place where Kilkenny people can go to get support to help them through a difficult time.

Help them to reach their fundraising target of €1,000 by making a donation and leaving a message for the team. Everyone making a donation will be entered into a free prize draw which will be held on July 9 at the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre on Walkin Street at 5.30pm.

The winning tickets will be drawn by Camogie Team Manager Brian Dowling.
 1st Prize is a Kilkenny Jersey signed by the Camogie team.
 2nd prize is a signed camogie hurl.

