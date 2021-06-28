Funding is 'a significant step forward for the Traveller community in Kilkenny'

Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement has been selected by the Department of Rural and Community Affairs as one of a select number of pilot Community Development Projects (CDPs).

The selection will represent establishing a CDP in Kilkenny for the first time in many decades and was a key community development commitment in the Programme for Government.

Welcoming the announcement by Minister for Communities Joe O Brien, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said that this represented a vote of confidence in KTCM that the group has the capacity to build a strong advocacy and campaign platform for Travellers in County Kilkenny.

‘I am delighted for KTCM, their application was strong and selection now means that the voice of Travellers in the county can be represented on local decision making structures and to help improve the wellbeing, health and employment prospects for the Traveller community’.

His colleague Cllr Maria Dollard who works closely with KTCM said that this was wonderful news, ‘this is a significant step forward for the Traveller community in Kilkenny. The funding that comes with the establishment of a pilot CDP will go towards employing full time workers to lead on projects and campaigns. The abolition of CDPs in the early 2000s was in our view a retrograde step for autonomous community development in Ireland and securing this pilot is a step in the right direction’.