Children in Kilkenny City to celebrate confirmations in Nowlan Park

Children from Kilkenny City will celebrate their Confirmation in Nowlan Park this September.

The youngsters from all the city parishes will be confirmed at a special ceremony at 6.30pm on September 9, if restrictions and government advice allow it.

Fr Dan Carroll of St John’s Parish in the city said that he is

‘sad and disappointed’ that children were unable to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation while in primary school but added that he was ‘looking forward to taking that step with you in a very unique way in early September’.

Bishop Denis Nulty will celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation with children from Kilkenny city parishes in Nowlan Park.

“I’m very grateful to the parishes and the schools and indeed families, I think this is going to be important, the young people have done huge preparation, it’s a great moment in faith and I think it will be a very safe and memorable celebration because Nowlan Park is a large place so it’s very easy to keep people in their pods, in their safe units… Everything will be compliant with health and safety guidelines,” said Bishop Nulty.