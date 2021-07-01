Kilkenny County Council highlights role in social and economic recovery on ‘Your Council Day’

The vital work of Kilkenny County Council employees and the role they will play in the city and county’s social and economic recovery is being highlighted on ‘Your Council Day’ today (July 1).

Across social media, #YourCouncilDay is showcasing the work of committed and passionate council workers who make a difference to the lives of the people in their community. Local authorities will also provide a ‘behind the scenes’ look at a typical day in the council and highlight the services councils and their dedicated employees provide.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the work and commitment of all council employees across all services and in particular how they continued to deliver essential services over the last 15 months or so," says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty.

"Employees quickly adapted to news ways of working and supported communities through the Community Call Helpline and Wellbeing initiatives. On behalf of my fellow elected members, we look forward to working in partnership with Council staff to achieve the many ambitious projects planned for across the county in the years to come.”

Social media users throughout the community are asked to post their experiences of council initiatives using the hashtag #YourCouncilDay / #DoLásaChomhairle.

The day will also feature the launch of a new website called localgovernmentjobs.ie which will be the only place jobhunters can search for all jobs in the local government sector across the country. It will be a central hub of information about local authority careers, recruitment process and benefits.

“Kilkenny County Council will play a key role in the recovery of our city and county in the months and years ahead,” said Colette Byrne, Chief Executive.

“From supporting businesses to get back on their feet by administering enterprise grants and facilitating outdoor dining, to providing safe spaces like parks and pedestrianised zones for people to enjoy, Kilkenny County Council has risen to the challenge of leading our city and county’s response to this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our employees have been at the heart of that response and on Your Council Day we pay tribute to the innovative ways they serve their community. We want more people to know about the excellent career opportunities we offer and highlight how working with the Council gives you the chance to join a team of passionate, committed people and make a real difference.”

“We are delighted that future Kilkenny County Council jobs will be advertised on the new localgovernmentjobs.ie website. The site provides practical advice about applying for local authority jobs and offers information about all the benefits that come with working for a local authority such as a great working environment, commitment to lifelong learning, great career opportunities, work-life balance options and a commitment to equality of opportunity.”

Follow social media channels or #YourCouncilDay / #DoLásaChomhairle to find out what’s happening in Kilkenny during Your Council Day.

More information about local authority career opportunities can be found at localgovernmentjobs.ie.