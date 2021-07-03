Looking for a slice of property heaven? This Ballyragget home has its own bakery!

A superbly designed family home this Ballyragget property, brought to market by DNG Ella Dunphy, offers all conveniences of modern family living.

This turnkey four bedroom family home, a deceptively large bungalow, is set on a generous mature site offering. With a superb layout and high specification of finish, it is sure to attract interest from first time buyers and families alike.

Boasting gorgeous views of surrounding countryside, the property is located just one minute from Ballyragget and 12 minutes from Kilkenny City.

Built in 1998 this family home, which has a total floor area of 124.12 square metres, has a high specification of finish throughout.



Set on private mature grounds with ample space to front and rear, there is also a large detached garage.

The property opens into a bright T-shaped entrance hallway with living accommodation to left and all bedrooms to right. The sitting room is a family-sized reception room and is finished with a solid fuel cast iron stove, carpet and TV point.

The kitchen, dining and living room is open plan. With a great selection of floor and eye level solid chestnut kitchen units with laminate counter top and tiled splash back the room has a mix of vinyl and timber effect floor. Sliding door opens to the side of property. There is also a solid fuel cast iron stove.

The utility room has a tiled floor and is plumbed for washing machine and dryer. With additional built-in storage the hot press is located here. There is also a convenient rear external door.

The main bathroom is fitted with a classic white whb and wc, as well as a full length fitted bath.

The property has four bedrooms, all double in size. The first bedroom is fitted with carpet and is ideally adaptable as a home office or nursery.



The remaining three bedrooms are finished with solid timber flooring. The fourth bedroom has an en suite shower room. Tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling, it is fitted with a classic white wc and whb and a wet room style shower (electric Triton T90z).

Outside the garage, which is built on a concrete base, comes with full electrics and additional loft storage space. A section of the garage has been partitioned off as a storage room. It also has a concrete floor and full electrics.

A lean-to extension to the garage is currently being used as a functioning bakery by the current owners. However it would also make an ideal laundry, office or den for kids. It includes wash hand basin, full electrics and vinyl floor covering.

This wonderful home must be seen to be truly appreciated. Viewing by appointment only with sole agent DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street.

Further information from 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Donoughmore

Ballyragget

Co Kilkenny

R95 R206

Guide Price: €340,000

BER Rating: C3