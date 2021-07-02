Kelly family of Kells to unveil headstone and gather at hall

File pic: Image by Terri Cnudde from Pixabay
The Kelly family lived in Kells from the 1870s-1953. They were bakers and had a small shop beside the church.
They had wonderful neighbours and friends in the local community - too numerous to mention.
On July 4, a headstone will be unveiled to the deceased members of the family. If you knew the family they would like to welcome you to Kells Hall around 3pm to meet for a cup of tea. Please adhere to Covid guidelines.
"We won't promise any of Kelly's brack but we will do our best," says Mairéad.
RSVP on 087-7783297.
