Kelly family of Kells to unveil headstone and gather at hall

Kelly family lived in Kells from the 1870s-1953 - they were bakers and had a small shop beside the church

KILKENNY

The Kelly family lived in Kells from the 1870s-1953. They were bakers and had a small shop beside the church.

They had wonderful neighbours and friends in the local community - too numerous to mention.

On July 4, a headstone will be unveiled to the deceased members of the family. If you knew the family they would like to welcome you to Kells Hall around 3pm to meet for a cup of tea. Please adhere to Covid guidelines.

"We won't promise any of Kelly's brack but we will do our best," says Mairéad. 

RSVP on 087-7783297.

