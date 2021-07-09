Garda appeal after burglary at Castlecomer premises

File pic
Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for information in relation to the theft of three lengths of copper piping that was taken from the front yard of a house in Moneenroe on Monday evening.
The piping was taken around 5pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlecomer Garda Station.
