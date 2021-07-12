Planning sought for 22-unit development on edge of Kilkenny

File photo
A planning application has been lodged for a site at the junction of the College Road/Callan Road and Circular Road in Kilkenny.
Hebron Ventures Limited has sought permission for a new development at the site, consisting of 22 residential units.
These would comprise nine three-bedroom own-door maisonettes, nine one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom own-door duplex units, bicycle and bin storage; associated landscaped public and communal open space.
The application includes for an access road with pedestrian and vehicular entrance onto the Callan Road and all associated site services, boundary treatments and diversion of existing watermain pipework.
A decision is due from Kilkenny County Council at the end of August.
