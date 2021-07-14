Gardaí appeal to public over criminal damage incident in Freshford

Gardaí are investigating an incident where the window of a car was smashed overnight in Freshford.
The incident occurred between 8pm on Monday and midday on Tuesday.
The car, a grey Citroen C4, was parked in the driveway of a house on Kilkenny Street when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local gardaí.
