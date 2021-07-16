Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 16, 2021

The late Sean BARNAVILLE, Fennor Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Urlingford, Kilkenny

Sean passed away peacefully at home in London. Predeceased by his sisters Nellie and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Murt, Noel and Billy, sister Mary Ann, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Private Cremation took place in London. Sean's Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 2 o'clock in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe (max 50 people) followed by burial of Ashes in the Good Shepherd Cemetery.

The late Mary B BUTLER (née O'Shea), Knock, Danesfort, Kilkenny / Kells, Kilkenny on 15th July 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, Mary B, in her 81st year.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, husband Richard, daughter Anne, sons Edward and Richard, daughters-in-law Olive and Eileen, granddaughters Ellen, Miriam and Madison, brother Tom, sisters Brigid and Kathleen, extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Denis and sister Rita.

May Mary B Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current guidelines, Mary B will repose in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday, 16th July, from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Mary B by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday, en route from her residence to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private

The late Tony FENNELLY, Mount Carmel Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Westcourt, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday, 15th July 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Sally and his brother Pierce. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest in Peace

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Tony’s Funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). Tony’s Funeral Cortege will leave Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Saturday morning (17th July 2021) arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass, at 11am. For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link: Church Media (Callan Parish). Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Margaret (Peg) HICKEY, St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Hickey (46 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny) 14th July 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Margaret (Peg), in her 99th year, sadly missed by her loving sister Marie Dollard, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning (17th July) at 11am in St. Jospeh's Church, Foulkstown. Interment afterwards in Outrath Graveyard.



The late Neville Thomas Patrick MULALLY, Avonree House, Bridge Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Neville passed away peacefully on Monday, 12th July 2021, aged 41 years.

Loving son of the late Maureen and Neville R. Mullally, much loved brother of Orla, Clodagh and Jacob, brother-in-law Simon, nieces Esme and Betsy, extended family, dear friends and neighbours.

May the force be with him.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Neville’s Funeral will take place privately (40 mourners only). Neville’s Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Friday, 16th July 2021, arriving at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork for Service and Cremation at 2pm.

Neville’s Cremation Service will be live streamed on;

https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services

The late Catherine (Kathy) HOLOHAN, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny & Holohan's Newsagents, Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer.

At Saint James's Hospital, Dublin. In her 93rd year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Eddie and grandson Eoin. Kathy, much loved mother of Helena, Noreen, Eamon, Catherine and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maureen and Madeline, sons-in-law John, Martin and John, sister Nancy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning (16th July) at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. House Private Please.

The late Mihai NICHIFOR, 17 Village Court, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny City.

Originally from Romania, Mihai passed away suddenly on 12th July 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Simona and darling son Tommy, his extended family in Romania, his dear friends and neighbours.

Mihai's funeral will take place in Romania where he will be laid to rest next week.