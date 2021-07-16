Garda appeal after criminal damage incident in Kilkenny housing estate

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following damage to a vehicle in an housing estate on the outskirts of the city.
Both passenger side windows of a black Dacia Duster were smashed while parked in a carpark at Lakeside between 4pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.
