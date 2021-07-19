Deaths in Kilkenny, July 19, 2021

The late Liam Brennan

The death has occurred of Liam Brennan, Cedarwood Drive, Loughboy, Kilkenny and formerly of Fatima Place on July 17, peacefully at home and in the loving care of his family, Liam, beloved husband of Phyl and much loved father of Mark, Geoffrey, Joanne and Cathriona, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Stephen and Tommy, sisters Linda and Pat, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Ciara, Chloe, Kian, Leah, Sophie, Andrew, Ryan and Aaron, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning (20th July) at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown (max 50 people), with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Liam by being present, socially distanced, on Tuesday morning, en route from his residence to the church.

The late Michael Nealis

The death has occurred of Michael Nealis, Moate Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny who died on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Bid (Brigid) O'CARROLL (Byrne) (née Killilea)

The death has occurred of Bid (Brigid) O'CARROLL (BYRNE) (née Killilea), Brooklawn, Ballyfoyle Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballyhaunis, Mayo on July 18, 2021, peacefully, at her home, in the loving care of her family, Bid (Brigid), predeceased by her first husband Eddie O'Carroll, brothers Padraic, Mark and Jarlath, sisters Marie and Vera, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Val Byrne, children Brian, John and Maeve (O'Carroll), stepchildren Derek, Val, Ronan and Laurann (Byrne), daughters-in-law Dympna and Caroline, grandchildren Edward, Eoin, Aoife, Luke, Saul and Adam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Bid Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday afternoon (20th July) at 2pm in St. John's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Reddy

The death has occurred of the late Catherine (Kitty) Reddy Gaulstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny who died on July 18 peacefully, at SignaCare, Ferrybank, surrounded by her family, predeceased by her husband Jimmy, parents Michael and Bridget, sister Margaret. Kitty will be sadly missed by John and Betty Grace, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kitty will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday 19th July from 7pm until 8pm. Kitty's removal will take place on Tuesday 20th July to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



To view Kitty's Mass, please click link below at 11.55am on Tuesday: www.glenmoreparish.ie

The late Right Rev. Monsignor Eugene Boland

The death has occurred of Right Rev. Monsignor Eugene Boland, Eyrecourt, Galway / Castlecomer, Kilkenny/ Totowa, New Jersey.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Healthcare and Rehab Centre, Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Formerly of Eyrecourt, Galway and St. James of the Marches Church, Totowa, New Jersey. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mai, niece Noreen and husband Niall, nephews John, Tony and Michael, their partners Anne, Anne and Alice, grand-nieces Emma, Hayley and Cora, grand-nephews Liam, Ian and Eamon, cousins, carers, extended family and friends along with fellow priests and former parishioners. Pre-deceased by his parents and brothers John, Eamon and baby Joseph. The funeral is at St. James in the Marches Church on Wednesday 21st July at 10am (US time).

The late Maura Noone (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Maura NOONE (née Byrne), St. Martin's Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Castlecomer, Kilkenny



Predeceased by her husband Ned, son Eamon, sister Cathy and brother James. Beloved mother of James, Ann, Michael and Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Nell, Betty and Margaret, brother Michael and his wife Anne, daughters-in-law Lucy, Jacinta and Theresa, sons-in-law Martin and Joe, grandchildren Fiona, Shane, Eoin, Robbie, Ronan, Brian, Ben, Jessica, Abby, Max and Zak. brother-in-law Danny Harkin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Maura Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Maura will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The late Ann-Marie Beehan (née Holohan)

The death has taken place of Ann-Marie Beehan, at the Beacon Hospital Dublin (Peacefully). Predeased by her sister Brigid (B) and her father Peter (Michael). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Danielle and Tara, beloved niece Amie, partner Adnan and former husband Brian, Mother Ann Elder and grand aunt Brigid, brothers Paddy and Peter, granddaughter Leah and grandson Kyle, nephews Ryan, Jamie and Finn, niece Abbey and Ann-Marie's best friend Lorraine, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings max (50) people in the church, a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated for Ann-Marie on Monday at 11.30am in St John's Church, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam.

The late Sean Hanlon

The death has occurred of Sean Hanlon, Finnan, Ballyragget, Kilkenny



Sean Hanlon,Vesage Court, 8A. Leather Lane London England and late of Finnan, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. He died on May 10 in Ashcourt Nursing Home, Ascan Street, Camden, London.

Deeply regretted by his extended family relatives and friends.

Seans ashes will be laid to rest in St. Finnans Cemetry Ballyragget on Tuesday 20th July at 3pm.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

The late David Vincent Maher

David Vincent Maher, Sonas Nursing Home, Glendale Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Kilmanahan, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny died peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021 in the exceptional care of the management and staff at Sonas Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth, brother Liam and brother-in-law David Roberts. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

May David Vincent Rest in Peace

Due to current HSE and Government restrictions, David Vincent’s Funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). Funeral will leave Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday morning arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Piltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/piltown