Father and son violently assaulted in early morning attack in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at 7am on Saturday morning in the Irishtown area of the city.
A father and son, were approached by two intoxicated men. The father received a punch to the eye resulting in a cut above the eye, the son received a slap to the face.
The father was taken to St Lukes Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.