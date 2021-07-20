Deaths in Kilkenny, July 20, 2021

The late Helen Holden (née O'Halloran)

The death has occurred of Helen Holden (née O'Halloran), Clonmel Road, Callan, Kilkenny and Bayside, New York, USA peacefully, after a short illness on Friday 2nd July, 2021 in New York, USA.

Pre-deceased by her father Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Henry, mother Kathleen, brother Martin, sisters Rita, Ann, Catherine and Claire, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends in New York and friends in Ireland.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Helen’s Funeral has taken place in New York. Due to restrictions, a Memorial Mass (for 50 family mourners only) will take place on Saturday, 24th July, in The Church of the Assumption, Callan, at 11am, followed by burial of ashes in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

For those wishing to view the Memorial Mass can do so through the following link: Churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

The late Patricia Wiltshire (née Dermody)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) WILTSHIRE (née Dermody) of New Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on July 18, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness. Patricia (Pat), beloved wife of the late Pete, sadly missed by her brother Matthew (Matty) and sister Teresa, nieces Bernadette, Nance and Elizabeth, nephew Martin, grandnieces and grandnephew, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Anthony Marchetti

The death has occurred of Anthony Marchtti of Melville Heights, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of West Norwood, London on July 16, 2021, at his home. Anthony, beloved son of the late Frank and Bridget Marchetti, sadly missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anthony Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Anthony (max 50 people). Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday (21st July) at 11.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at the following link

https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.