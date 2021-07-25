From shops to schools, this Ayrfield home is within walking distance of everything Kilkenny City has to offer

An impressive four-bedroom detached family home, Number 3 The Green is ideally positioned overlooking a landscaped green area.

Ayrfield is an exclusive development of large family homes built by McCarthy Brothers. The location, just off Granges Road, is held in high regard and is conveniently located on the edge of Kilkenny City centre.

This executive residence will appeal to buyers looking for a quality family home within walking distance of all amenities that Kilkenny has to offer.



The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 172 square metres (1,851 square feet). The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, guest wc, living room with feature bay window and open fireplace, dining room with open plan access through to the kitchen. A utility room completes the accommodation at ground level.

The layout at first floor level comprises: large landing area with staircase to the second floor and three good sized bedrooms (one with en-suite). A spacious family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.

SPACIOUS

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, spacious master bedroom complete with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

The property is superbly positioned, overlooking a mature and well maintained green area. The front garden is walled on both sides with brick capping. A cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. Dual wrought-iron entrance gates lead through to the back garden which is walled to the rear with concrete posts and wooden panels on both sides. The garden is laid in lawn and a paved patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.



Ayrfield is located just off Granges Road which is one of the most desirable addresses in Kilkenny due to its close proximity to all local amenities from schools to shops and hospitals. A comfortable 10-minute walk will take you into the heart of Kilkenny City centre. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from.

Full details on this quality family home in an unrivalled location are available from selling agent John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

3 The Green

Ayrfield

Granges Road

Kilkenny

R95 W5R7

Asking Price: €425,000

BER Rating: C1