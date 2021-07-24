Search our Archive

24/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Going up in the world - apartment boasts incredible views of Kilkenny

Kilkenny Property

This immaculately presented home has been lovingly cared for by its current owner

Reporter:

@KKPeopleNews

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present this beautiful second floor two bedroomed apartment to the open market.
Margaretsfield is a sought after development, which was built by Denis Treacy & Sons in 2006. This immaculately presented home has been lovingly cared for by its current owner who purchased it from new in 2006.
Magnificent Views
This apartment is bright and spacious and is further complemented with a private wraparound balcony with magnificent views of St Mary’s Cathedral and Kilkenny City.


The accommodation extends to 79.5 square metres (856 square feet) and opens into an entrance hall with shelved hot press. The property’s main feature is the stunning open plan living/dining room with a picture window and access to a spacious wraparound balcony. There is also a kitchen, two large double bedrooms, the master featuring an en-suite, and a family bathroom.
Margaretsfield is located just off the Callan Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City. The development is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Aut Even Private Hospital and St Luke’s General Hospital are both within close proximity.


Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centre and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A 10-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended.
Further information is available from Jennie Walshe, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email jennie@sfmccreery.com
Apartment 71
Block B
Seville Lawns
MargaretsField
Callan Road
R95 DE61
Guide Price: €200,000
BER: C1

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie