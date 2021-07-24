Going up in the world - apartment boasts incredible views of Kilkenny

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present this beautiful second floor two bedroomed apartment to the open market.

Margaretsfield is a sought after development, which was built by Denis Treacy & Sons in 2006. This immaculately presented home has been lovingly cared for by its current owner who purchased it from new in 2006.

Magnificent Views

This apartment is bright and spacious and is further complemented with a private wraparound balcony with magnificent views of St Mary’s Cathedral and Kilkenny City.



The accommodation extends to 79.5 square metres (856 square feet) and opens into an entrance hall with shelved hot press. The property’s main feature is the stunning open plan living/dining room with a picture window and access to a spacious wraparound balcony. There is also a kitchen, two large double bedrooms, the master featuring an en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Margaretsfield is located just off the Callan Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City. The development is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Aut Even Private Hospital and St Luke’s General Hospital are both within close proximity.



Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centre and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A 10-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended.

Further information is available from Jennie Walshe, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email jennie@sfmccreery.com

Apartment 71

Block B

Seville Lawns

MargaretsField

Callan Road

R95 DE61

Guide Price: €200,000

BER: C1