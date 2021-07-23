€30m announced for visitor attractions, activity and tourism operators

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin has today announced details of the next two phases of Fáilte Ireland’s Strategic Tourism Business Continuity Scheme.

Phases 4 and 5 of the Strategic Tourism Business Continuity Scheme will provide financial support to visitor attractions, outdoor tourism activity operators and tourism accommodation providers. Earlier phases of the Tourism Business Continuity Programme prioritised the provision of funding to a wide spectrum of tourism businesses who were unable to qualify for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

Phase 4 will support eligible visitor attractions and outdoor activity operators, including tourism golf courses and boat tour operators. The maximum grant amount is €800,000.

Phase 5 will apply to eligible Fáilte Ireland approved tourism accommodation providers such as hotels, guesthouses, hostels, holiday camps, caravan and camping parks, self-catering and B&Bs. The maximum grant amount is €800,000.

“I secured €55million for the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme in Budget 2021 to support strategically important tourism businesses through a direct financial contribution," said Minister Martin.

"So far three phases of the tourism business continuity schemes have been delivered by Fáilte Ireland aimed at improving the competitiveness and viability of thousands of businesses in the tourism sector. The next two phases in this programme of funding will support critical tourism businesses to continue operating throughout the important autumn and winter season. I am deeply conscious of the effects that measures taken in the interests of public health have had on businesses, in particular the hundreds of thousands of workers whose ability to make a living has been severely curtailed for so long. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Government to ensure the tourism sector is given every possible support to enable it to emerge intact from the pandemic and to build back in a more resilient and sustainable way.”

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland also speaking in Cork said: “Phases 4 and 5 are a continuation of past schemes under the rolling Tourism Business Continuity programme as we attempt to support as many tourism businesses as possible in every county across the country. Covid-19 restrictions, a shorter season and reliance on the domestic market has resulted in significant losses for tourism businesses within these sectors. Visitor attractions are one of the primary drivers of tourism demand while the accommodation sector supports tens of thousands of jobs and has a considerable wider economic impact within the destination area.”

Both schemes will open for applications on August 5 and close on September 17. Full details and eligibility criteria for the schemes will be available on www.failteireland.ie from August 5.