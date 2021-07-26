Kilkenny Arts Festival announces exciting new additions to its programme

One of the most innovative musicians in Ireland, Martin Hayes will return to the Marble City this August during the Kilkenny Arts Festival for a mouthwatering trio of concerts in the company of two musicians celebrated for their genre bending versatility: guitarist Steve Cooney and pianist and composer Cormac McCarthy.

Presented by Kilkenny Arts Festival in association with The Watergate Theatre these performances will take place on August 14 and 15. Audience numbers will be strictly limited in accordance with Government guidelines and all Covid-19 protocols will be in place.

Whether performing solo or as a founder member of celebrated ensembles such as The Gloaming and the Martin Hayes Quartet, the acclaimed fiddle player is a restless innovator, always looking to take traditional music in exciting new directions. These concerts are sure to be a festival highlight.

It was also announced today that festival audiences will have a chance to see The Dead, An Opera on the big screen in the comfort of The Watergate on August 15, presented by Breda Cashe Productions.

An original production from The Performance Corporation in association with Breda Cashe Productions, The Dead, An Opera is an acclaimed musical drama based on James Joyce’s best-loved short story. Tapping into the deep vein of musical references running through the original story, The Dead takes us on a journey exploring life, love and death. Acclaimed Irish composer Ellen Cranitch and award-winning playwright Tom Swift have created a pared back musical telling of Joyce’s classic story that is by turns theatrical, evocative and moving.

Directed by Jo Mangan, a talented cast of Susannah De Wrixon, John Molloy, Kathy Rose O’ Brien and Rachel O’ Byrne, accompanied by a quartet of Katie O’ Connor, Jane Hughes, Una O Kane and Aoife Durnin, conjure the atmosphere of a Christmas party inhabited by Joyce’s vibrant characters.

Kilkenny Arts Festival 2021 runs August 5 to 15. In the midst of an ever changing landscape, the festival brings artists and audiences together again through unique arts encounters. Line-up also includes live performances returning to Castle Yard (Elektra), a new play from Rough Magic in a future where hope for a return to the halcyon days of the 2020s comes in the form of a new ‘Tonic’, the festival continues to support artists as they explore new directions with new projects from Karan Casey and Murieann Nic Amhlaoibh with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Helen Comerford premieres 19 new artworks, an immersive installation at Kilkenny’s new skatepark after dark and Richard Mosse’s Incoming at the Butler Gallery.

For more see kilkennyarts.ie