Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Kilkenny Arts Festival announces exciting new additions to its programme

Kilkenny Arts Festival announces exciting new additions to its programme

Martin Hayes

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

One of the most innovative musicians in Ireland, Martin Hayes will return to the Marble City this August during the Kilkenny Arts Festival for a mouthwatering trio of concerts in the company of two musicians celebrated for their genre bending versatility: guitarist Steve Cooney and pianist and composer Cormac McCarthy.

Presented by Kilkenny Arts Festival in association with The Watergate Theatre these performances will take place on August 14 and 15. Audience numbers will be strictly limited in accordance with Government guidelines and all Covid-19 protocols will be in place.

Whether performing solo or as a founder member of celebrated ensembles such as The Gloaming and the Martin Hayes Quartet, the acclaimed fiddle player is a restless innovator, always looking to take traditional music in exciting new directions. These concerts are sure to be a festival highlight.

It was also announced today that festival audiences will have a chance to see The Dead, An Opera on the big screen in the comfort of The Watergate on August 15, presented by Breda Cashe Productions.

An original production from The Performance Corporation in association with Breda Cashe Productions, The Dead, An Opera is an acclaimed musical drama based on James Joyce’s best-loved short story. Tapping into the deep vein of musical references running through the original story, The Dead takes us on a journey exploring life, love and death. Acclaimed Irish composer Ellen Cranitch and award-winning playwright Tom Swift have created a pared back musical telling of Joyce’s classic story that is by turns theatrical, evocative and moving.

Directed by Jo Mangan, a talented cast of Susannah De Wrixon, John Molloy, Kathy Rose O’ Brien and Rachel O’ Byrne, accompanied by a quartet of Katie O’ Connor, Jane Hughes, Una O Kane and Aoife Durnin, conjure the atmosphere of a Christmas party inhabited by Joyce’s vibrant characters.  

Kilkenny Arts Festival 2021 runs August 5 to 15. In the midst of an ever changing landscape, the festival brings artists and audiences together again through unique arts encounters. Line-up also includes live performances returning to Castle Yard (Elektra), a new play from Rough Magic in a future where hope for a return to the halcyon days of the 2020s comes in the form of a new ‘Tonic’, the festival continues to support artists as they explore new directions with new projects from Karan Casey and Murieann Nic Amhlaoibh with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Helen Comerford premieres 19 new artworks, an immersive installation at Kilkenny’s new skatepark after dark and Richard Mosse’s Incoming at the Butler Gallery.

For more see kilkennyarts.ie

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie