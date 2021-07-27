Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

L'Arche Kilkenny in need of new local committee members

L’Arche Kilkenny needs additional skills and knowledge for its local committee to assist with taking the community forward

l'arche

File photo

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

L'Arche Kilkenny is requesting applications for new local committee members

The group says its mission is to make known the gifts of people with intellectual disabilities revealed through mutually transforming relationships. L’Arche Kilkenny needs additional skills and knowledge for its local committee to assist with taking the community forward in the coming years.

L’Arche Kilkenny is part of an international organisation, which has communities in 38 countries in five continents and 153 communities. In Ireland, they are a voluntary organisation governed by a non-executive Board of Directors and trustees.

Member of a local committee
The local committee supports and advises the Kilkenny community, community leader and supports the work of the Board.

Skills needed:
Knowledge of and an interest in the active inclusion of people with an intellectual disability in society and in keeping with the mission of L’Arche. General business management skills, HR, collaborating with state bodies such as the HSE, finance and accounting skills.  

Commitment
Members of the local committees are asked to attend committee meetings every 6-8 weeks  and if available, to participate in various subgroups that may be established from time to time. Local committee members are voluntary appointments.

Applications
Anyone wishing to apply for membership of the L’Arche Kilkenny Local Committee should contact Chris Hayes at director@larchekilkenny.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie