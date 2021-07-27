L'Arche Kilkenny in need of new local committee members

L'Arche Kilkenny is requesting applications for new local committee members

The group says its mission is to make known the gifts of people with intellectual disabilities revealed through mutually transforming relationships. L’Arche Kilkenny needs additional skills and knowledge for its local committee to assist with taking the community forward in the coming years.

L’Arche Kilkenny is part of an international organisation, which has communities in 38 countries in five continents and 153 communities. In Ireland, they are a voluntary organisation governed by a non-executive Board of Directors and trustees.

Member of a local committee

The local committee supports and advises the Kilkenny community, community leader and supports the work of the Board.

Skills needed:

Knowledge of and an interest in the active inclusion of people with an intellectual disability in society and in keeping with the mission of L’Arche. General business management skills, HR, collaborating with state bodies such as the HSE, finance and accounting skills.

Commitment

Members of the local committees are asked to attend committee meetings every 6-8 weeks and if available, to participate in various subgroups that may be established from time to time. Local committee members are voluntary appointments.

Applications

Anyone wishing to apply for membership of the L’Arche Kilkenny Local Committee should contact Chris Hayes at director@larchekilkenny.ie