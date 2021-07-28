Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Kilkenny student selected to represent Ireland at United World Colleges school abroad

Young Irish students selected to represent Ireland at renowned international boarding schools

KILKENNY

Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is often the backdrop to many sports activities on both of UWCEA Moshi’s sports fields Image by 3282700 from Pixabay

Kilkenny People

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny student has been selected to represent Ireland at United World Colleges school in Tanzania on the basis of her strong academic record and commitment to public service.

Anna Ryan from Thomastown, Kilkenny will attend UWC East Africa in Tanzania. United World Colleges Ireland (UWC Ireland) hosted a virtual reception for its 2021 – 2023 scholars, who have been selected to represent Ireland at a United World College for the 2021 – 2023 school term.

These scholars have been identified following a rigorous selection process and on the basis of their basis of a strong academic record, commitment to public service, and personal leadership. Substantial scholarship funding has been made available to these scholars, up to the full cost of their attendance at a United World College.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, co-chairs Nicola Timmins and Áine Doyle congratulated the students on their achievement and wished them the very best with their studies at their new college.

"As an alumna, I know the deep and long-lasting impact that a United World Colleges education has for students, and I am thrilled to see another generation of Irish students be supported in attending these institutions," said Ms Timmins.

"We wish them the very best and look forward to hearing about their adventures very shortly.”

