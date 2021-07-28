Search our Archive

Kilkenny businesses urged to apply for enhanced restart payment

Local TD John Paul Phelan says businesses may claim for the restart payment within eight weeks of the date of reopening

Kilkenny

Kilkenny People

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Following the reopening of indoor hospitality, business in Kilkenny are being reminded that they can make a claim for an enhanced restart Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment.  

Under the scheme, businesses may claim for the restart payment within eight weeks of the date of re-opening. Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan is urging people to avail of the scheme.

“Businesses who qualified for CRSS that are reopening after June 2 are eligible for an enhanced ‘restart week’ payment, which will cover a period of three weeks at double the normal rate. This will assist them with the additional costs of reopening," Deputy Phelan said.

"‘The CRSS has proved to be a significant support for businesses that were affected by public health regulations, which meant that they had to restrict access to their premises. I would encourage businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny to apply for the triple week payment at double the normal rate.”

Claims can be made via the claim portal in respect of CRSS, which is available via the eRepayments system on ROS. Revenue has updated its guidelines to assist businesses and these can be found at this link https://www.revenue.ie/ en/corporate/press-office/ budget-information/2021/crss- guidelines.pdf.

