Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Kilkenny County Council certifies to world class business standard

Kilkenny County Council certifies to world class business standard

The National Standards Authority of Ireland

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Organisations across Ireland, from the private, public and SME sectors have been recognised by the NSAI (National Standards Authority of Ireland) for their achievement in becoming certified to world class business Standards so far in 2021.

This includes Kilkenny County Council, who certified to ISO 50001:2018 - Energy management systems.                             

All the businesses and bodies that achieved certification were independently audited by NSAI Auditors to ensure they complied with the International Standards.

They join an elite group of over 4,000 organisations who are currently NSAI-certified in a variety of areas such as Quality Management, Environmental Management, Occupational Health and Safety Management and Energy Management.

The organisations have been recognised for their achievements by the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English who said,

“Across Ireland, businesses and public bodies are enjoying the benefits of certification to International Standards.

“I want to congratulate every organisation for achieving certification, which will pay huge dividends in terms of improved efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.

“These organisations will see a range of benefits, such as enhanced business performance, strengthened resilience and greater environmental sustainability,” he added.

NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin said achieving certification to world class business standards can benefit business in a variety of ways.

“Certification can grow an organisations knowledge and skills across a wide range of areas, boosting efficiency and helping to mitigate risk.

“I am delighted to see the high level of commitment shown by the companies and organisations who have been certified. I want to acknowledge the huge effort, particularly this year, when many of our audits had to be conducted online.

“It is very encouraging to see so many companies are committed to working towards best practice. They continue to demonstrate that Irish based companies can compete at the highest level,” she added.                                                        For further information, visit NSAI.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie