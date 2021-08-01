Search our Archive

01/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Elevated nitrogen levels in Rivers Suir, Nore and Barrow

EPA

The report was recently published by The Environmental Protection Agency

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Catchment areas along the Rivers Nore, Suir and Barrow have elevated nitrogen concentrations and are of concern according to a recent report by The Environmental Protection Agency.
The report finds that inputs of nitrogen from rivers to marine environment continues to increase, particularly in the south and southeast of the country. According to the report there are strong indications that these nitrogen inputs are increasing the level of nutrient pollution in the marine environment.
Water quality monitoring is carried out under The Water Framework Directive. The EPA undertakes a full assessment of the overall quality and ecological status of Ireland’s water quality every three years and reports on the indicators of water quality in the intervening years.
The report explains that nitrates enters rivers from the land through free draining soils to the groundswater where it can then discharge to rivers and comes mainly from agriculture through chemical and organic fertilisers (manure and urine from livestock) and from urban waste water discharges.
The report concludes that recent analysis by the EPA shows that up to 85% of nitrogen in rivers in predominantly rural catchments in the south and southeast comes from agriculture and goes on to state that ‘it is essential for the protection of our rivers, groundswaters and estuaries that urgent and focussed action is taken to reduce the nitrate losses to our waters.”
To read the full report see www.epa.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie