Planning granted for 48 houses in Kilkenny town

File photo
Conditional planning permission has been granted for the construction of 48 residential units at Moate Road, Ballyragget.
The plans include for three bungalows, 28 three-bed semi-d units and 12 four-bed semi-detached units.
Vehicular access to the site will be provided as an extension to existing Riverside estate road, and a pedestrian access route will be provided from the Moate Road.
More News
Wubit is earning an income sewing facemasks while at the same time helping the fight against Covid in Ethiopia. Photo: Barnaby Skinner
Michael Sheerin of Brow Rangers competing in the men’s shot-put during the Athletics Ireland Summer Games at IT Carlow Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.