New audio guide helps people to discover the stories of Graignamanagh

A new audio guide, Explore Graignamanagh, is designed to help visitors discover all the highlights of the town and its hinterland, while introducing us to some of the many tales that make Graignamanagh such a special place.

The audio guide, which received funding through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, can be found on kilkenny.ie, visitkilkenny.ie as well as on AbartaHeritage.ie where it can be downloaded for free. It is also available on all major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, GooglePodcasts, Acast and SoundCloud. This means anyone can easily and instantly access the stories of Graignamanagh for free anywhere in the world, without having to download apps. Making the tour available on people’s own smartphones is also putting safety first post Covid, and removing the need for shared handsets or environmentally unfriendly single-use disposable audio players.

Commenting at the launch of the guide, Chairperson of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty stated “the local heritage society here in Graiguenamanagh deserve great thanks for all their time and input in making the guide as informative and interesting as it is. We hope that the guide will add to the visitors experience here when they come to the town and will encourage them to stay a little longer in the area and to really get out and explore the rural surroundings here.”

The tour begins at Duiske Abbey with the audio guide providing information on some of the remarkable characters who once called Graignamanagh home. They include the high and mighty, like the members of the powerful Butler family; the revolutionaries, like 1798 Rebellion leader Captain Thomas Cheevers; and the ordinary townspeople, like the O’Learys, who were blamed for the Great Chicago Fire. You will also have the chance to visit the castle of Tinnahinch, cross the mighty River Barrow, and squeeze through what might just be the narrowest alley in the world!

Besides its weighty history and fantastic stories, Graignamanagh is an excellent place to enjoy the outdoors. You can rent boats and sail along the River Barrow, hike up Mount Brandon or take a nice stroll in Silaire Wood. In August, the town hosts the annual regatta, which sees spectators at the banks of River Barrow to watch local and visiting competitors battle it out in diving competitions, swimming and boat races. This isn’t the only major festival the town hosts; in September, crowds gather for the ‘Town of Books’ Festival, which transforms Graignamanagh into an open-air book shop for one weekend.

The Explore Graiguenamanagh Audio Guide was produced by Abarta Heritage, on behalf of Kilkenny County Council. The story was written by Neil Jackman and Tara Clarke and recorded at Bluebird Studios with Sound Engineer, Declan Lonergan, and produced by Róisín Burke.