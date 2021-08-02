Bench unveiled in North Kilkenny in fond memory of Gerry O’Reilly

At the unveiling of the new bench PICTURE: MICHAEL BROPHY
A very popular North Kilkenny man has been remembered with a new bench unveiled in Freshford.
Gerry O’Reilly, who passed away in 2019, was involved in almost every aspect of the local community. He was passionate about his home area and was secretary of the local Acorn club. He was involved for many years with Freshford Town Soccer Club and the Kilkenny and District League.
At a ceremony on the Green, the Irish Haemophilia Society unveiled a memorial bench in tribute to Gerry. An active member of the Irish Haemophilia Society, he promoted their aims nationwide. The bench project was organised by Stephen McEvoy of the HIS.
