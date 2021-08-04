Kilkenny to get €260,000 for rural villages enhancement

Kilkenny is to receive funding of €260,000 to enhance streetscapes shopfronts in rural towns and villages .

The funding will be distributed by Kilkenny County Council to property owners for projects like upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the announcement this morning by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

“I'm delighted with this positive news this morning as this funding will help to enhance our rural towns and villages. The funding is part of the Governments ‘Our Rural Future’ plan and is aimed at making our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit,” said Mayor McGuinness.

“The types of projects that could be supported with this funding include collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours, commissioning of murals in towns and villages, the upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfront, the provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes, illumination and lighting of architectural features, installation of canopies and street furniture, decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs /wires and so on."

Announcing the new initiative, Minister Humphreys said: “We have all seen the huge success of towns like Kinsale, Adare and others who have put a major focus on improving their streetscapes by painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading and restoring their traditional shopfronts and removing unnecessary clutter from their main streets.

“This new initiative is about local authorities thinking strategically and working in collaboration with local businesses and property owners to add colour and vibrancy to our rural towns and villages.

“Outdoor Dining is here to stay and I believe that will only be a positive for towns and villages across the country. Through this fund, we want to make sure that people are looking out at vibrant, colourful and welcoming streets in our rural towns,” she said.

The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by local authorities who will be requested to nominate at least two towns per county. Participating towns and villages will be confirmed in the coming weeks.