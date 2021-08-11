11/08/2021

Research shows Kilkenny people increased their water consumption during lockdown

Almost 40% of consumers in Leinster increased their daily water intake during lockdown, new research shows.

A total of 39% in the province, excluding Dublin, said their consumption rose during restrictions –  5% above the national average of 34%.

And nearly one in five (17%) now drink two-three litres a day, also the highest in the country.

Of those drinking more in Leinster, the majority (60%) are downing an extra litre or less every day.

The survey of 1,000 adults, carried out by iReach, also reveals that almost a quarter of Leinster people (23%), spend €2-€5 on bottled water every week.

Just over half (51%) say the recyclability of water bottles is a factor in their purchase, compared to 45% in Munster, 49% in Ulster and Connacht and 53% in Dublin.

Nationally, consumers in Ireland drank almost an extra litre of water a day as the pandemic locked them out of offices, schools, colleges and hospitality.

And women are drinking more than men as restrictions continue to deprive us of workplace watercoolers.

They are now drinking an average of 1.4 litres daily since March 2020, an increase of 900ml, compared to men’s average of 1.3 litres, up 800ml.

