Knitted Together 2 - Call for return of knitting squares in Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office community art project Knitted Together 2 was launched in June. Hundreds of Knitters and crocheters across the county took part in completing eight-inch woollen squares which will become beautiful handmade blankets to donate to local charities.

Now, the team is calling its Knitted Together 2 project members to return their knitted squares to the Arts Office in Johns Green House or via specially designated drop-off points throughout the county between 20th – 28th August.

From Friday, August 20 onwards drop-off points are located in stores around the city and county where participants can leave the beautiful squares or blankets knitted or crocheted. The Arts Office will accept donations via post to Arts Office, 2nd Floor, Johns Green House, Johns Green, Kilkenny

Local Supervalu stores in Ballyragget, Callan, Thomastown and Loughboy plus Centra in Knocktopher and Mullinavat will collect completed woollen square or full blankets. For those centrally located Kilkenny County Council, County Hall – Front Lobby or the Arts Office in Johns Green House will collect knitted offerings.

Mary Butler, Kilkenny Arts Officer said, “We want to send out a huge thank you to all our communities and volunteers who are knitting or crocheting squares or blankets for donation to support the Kilkenny Charity shops at this challenging time. We have really enjoyed working with you all and the charity shops are delighted to be involved. They really are in for a treat when they see the amazing blankets you have all collectively created, ní neart go cur le chéile’

For those taking part in this beautiful project, the arts office have this advice before returning knitting.

- Darn in all loose ends.

- Bundle large numbers of squares into 10s

- If you are posting squares wrap them in a plastic bag or postal envelope with an inner plastic coating to keep them moisture-proof. (reuse old envelopes if possible)

- Please send your squares flat, do not roll them.

- If you are dropping off completed blankets please package them securely to make sure that nothing happens to your beautiful blankets

- Please do use cling wrap as squares could develop an odour



Competed blankets will be donated to the Jack and Jill Foundation, National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI), The Samaritans, Irish Cancer Society, Enable Ireland and St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) to help their fundraising opportunities in light of a difficult year in lockdown.

For more information see http://kilkennyartsoffice.ie/