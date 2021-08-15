Impressive and rare family home in perfect Kilkenny location

Thornback Hill

Coolgrange

Freshford Road

Kilkenny

R95 RE49

Thornback Hill is a wonderful detached family home standing proudly on circa 0.64 acre of magnificent and secluded gardens.

It is a rare occasion when a home in Coolgrange graces the market and Thornback Hill provides a unique opportunity for the discerning purchaser to acquire a foothold within this desirable and highly convenient location on the edge of Kilkenny City.

This home has been in the same ownership since it was built from new in 1971. The property has been extended over the years and will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious and light filled family home.

The accommodation extends to 181 sqm/ 1,948 sqft approx laid out over two levels. The layout downstairs comprises: enclosed porch, a welcoming entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room with open plan access through to a sunroom. The inner hall leads through to a cloak room, study / office, guest wc and utility room.

The layout at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: a spacious and bright landing area with a sliding patio door open out to a stunning balcony, four good sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a recently upgraded family bathroom.

The elevated grounds extend to circa 0.64 acre and are a wonderful oasis of peace and tranquillity being particularly mature, sheltered and well stocked with an abundance of mature shrubs, trees and plants and providing all year round colour and privacy. The property is well set back from the road with a sweeping tarmacadam driveway. The manicured front and rear lawns are bordered by neatly trimmed conifer hedging and some mature trees. A large sandstone patio to the rear is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. A hidden pathway behind part of the Conifer hedging leads down to an elevated wild garden area which borders a little stream. A wooden garden shed is practical for further storage needs.

Thornback Hill is located at the end of Thornback Road (L660) close to the junction with Freshford Road (R693). The property is a two minute drive from UPMC Aut Even Private Hospital and a five minute drive to St Luke’s General Hospital. The property is a ten minute drive into Kilkenny City centre with its superb amenities practically on the doorstep.

Some of Kilkenny’s best schools are within easy reach including St Kieran’s College Secondary School, Kilkenny College, Presentation Secondary School, Loreto Secondary School and several primary schools. The property is in the catchment area for St Canice’s Primary School. A ten-minute drive will connect you to Castlecomer Road allowing easy access to the M9 motorway. Kilkenny Train Station is also in close proximity.

Viewing of this special property is highly recommended. Further information from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com.

Guide Price: €650,000

BER: D2

PRSA: 001710