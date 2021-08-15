Property: Stunning Kilkenny home situated in oasis of tranquility

Sragh, Woodsgift, Via Thurles
Sragh,
Woodsgift,
Via Thurles,
County Kilkenny
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this stunning architecturally designed home which is completed to first fixings stage of construction.
The property is situated in an oasis of peace and tranquillity and yet only 25 minutes’ drive from Kilkenny City and Thurles town and ten minutes away from the M8 Motorway, making many destinations an easy commute.
As stated, the entire property is completed to first fixings stage and the asking price is reflective of this. The property is located on a large c1 acre site and further benefit from additional attached garage offering ideal two room office space or self-contained accommodation.
At the exterior there is a three-span haybarn and lean to which has been converted into seven stables which is also included in the sale.
This property would make a wonderful family home and must be viewed to be truly appreciated. Viewings are by appointment only.
Contact 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com.
Guide price: €250,000
