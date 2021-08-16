Deaths in Kilkenny, August 16, 2021

The late George Walsh

The death has occured of George Walsh of Caragh Heights, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Beechers Wood House, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny who died on August 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Née Roche). George will be sadly missed by his daughter Nicola (MacDermott), son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Grace and Ella, sisters-in-law Eileen (Forristal) and Maura (McGee), brothers-in-law Johnny and Eugene, nephew Gerard, niece Ann (Vaughan) extended family, neighbours and friends.

George will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on August 16 from 5.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 17th August, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view George's Mass please click on the link below at 10.55am on Tuesday:

www.kilmacowparish.com

The late An tAth. Seán O'Laoghaire

The death has occurred of An tAth. Seán O'Laoghaire, former parish priest of Paulstown and Gorebridge, Co. Kilkenny and priest of the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin, on August 14 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the director and staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by Bishop Denis Nulty and the priests of the diocese and by his nephews and nieces and extended family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In line with government guidelines and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 16th at 2pm (Max 50 people) that can be viewed on a link to be announced later, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ann (Nan) Brophy

The death has occurred of Ann (Nan) Brophy, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny/Tipperary and Reading, England on July 24 peacefully in the loving care of the Medical & Nursing Staff in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.

Pre-deceased by her parents Dan & Ciss Brophy, brothers Danny, Larry, John and Bill and her dear sister Eileen Smith. Survived and sadly missed by her darling daughter Michelle, son-in-law Darryl, her adored grandchildren George and Áine, and her special niece Andrea Smith, brothers Tom and Mick (Reading), sisters Maureen Hoey & Tess Brogan (Clogh, Castlecomer), Kathleen Walsh (Tralee), Agnes Brennan (Slough) and Breda Dwan (Thurles), brothers-in-law Benny Hoey and Phil Smith, sisters-in-law Ann Brophy (London), Ann Brophy (Bury), Mary Campwell Brophy (London) and Carol Brophy (Reading).

Nan's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 16th August, at 12 noon in the English Martyrs Church. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following webcam englishmartyrsRDG.com

The late Sr Anne Patrick Walsh

The death has occurred of Sr. Anne Patrick Walsh of St. Anthony's Convent, Cork City, Cork / Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny



Sr Walsh (Religious Sisters of Charity, St. Anthony’s Convent, Cork and formerly of Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny) died on August 13, 2021, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital. Sr. Anne predeceased by her brother Neddy and sisters Stella and Mai.

Deeply regretted by her Community in St. Anthony’s and the Congregation of the Religious Sisters of Charity, brothers Paddy and Billy, sister-in-law Pauline, brother-in-law Chanchal, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held on August 16, which can be viewed live at 12.30pm on

https://www.corkcathedral.ie/live-stream/ followed by burial in the Community Cemetery Plot.