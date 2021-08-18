Celebrating our past this Heritage Week in Kilkenny

In Kilkenny we are fortunate to be steeped in a long and rich history — the envy of many.

This week is Heritage Week and there are a number of events on across the city and county that are worth checking out. In the Butler Gallery, local storyteller Kevin Hughes tells the tragic story of The Reburial of Jackie Brett through the medium of film.

Sunday is Water Heritage Day and a number of events are taking place in different locations with one of the highlights promising to be the Safari Along the Barrow.

Meanwhile the Kilkenny Archaeological Society has been publishing The Old Kilkenny Review since 1947. Our project set out to share this wealth of sources relating to the history of Kilkenny City and county with a wider audience by digitising back issues. This is a very worthy project and will no doubt be an invaluable tool for people of all ages in learning about the past.

Another rich part of Kilkenny’s heritage is its milling tradition and this is being celebrated in a series of talks by local historians. This is but a selection of the events that are taking place and more are featured throughout the paper. Congratulations to all involved. After extended lockdowns and restrictions our homeplace and its heritage has never been so important and it is imperative that we continue to protect it and celebrate it.

For a full listing see www.heritage week.ie.