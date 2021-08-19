New date for Thomastown Mens Shed AGM

File picture
The Annual General Meeting of Thomastown Men’s Shed will now take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 1.
The event will take place in the Thomastown Men’s Shed Building, Marshe’s Street, Thomastown.
1. Chairman’s welcome.
2. Reading of previous AGM minuets.
3. Chairman’s report.
4. Treasurer’s Report.
5. Membership Officer’s Report.
6. Election of management Committee.
7. Chairman’s closing address.
