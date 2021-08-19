IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days and the weekend

While there will be rain around on Thursday and Friday, according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather is set to improve over the weekend and into next week. It will become warmer over the weekend and next week. Rain will clear to heavy showers on Saturday with a few showers on Sunday before becoming mainly dry early next week.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a fair amount of dry weather and scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will become confined mainly to the southern half of the country this afternoon. There'll be a few sunny breaks too. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light variable or southeast breezes. Rain will develop in the southwest towards nightfall.

On Thursday night, rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards over much of the country and will become heavy at times, especially in Munster and Connacht. Eastern parts of north Leinster and Ulster will stay mainly dry. It will be mild with temperatures no lower than 13 to 15 degrees with moderate south to southeast breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday is for the day to be cloudy and wet with spells of rain in all areas, heaviest in Munster and Connacht with a risk of spot flooding. In the evening, the rain will be heaviest over the eastern half of the country with drier weather developing in the west. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

On Friday night, rain will continue over the eastern half of Ireland and will be heavy at times. It will be drier further west for much of the night. But showers will move in from the Atlantic by morning. Mild and humid, with temperatures no lower than 14 to 16 degrees Celsius and light to moderate southerly breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Saturday morning will be dull in the east of the country with further rain, which will clear slowly through the morning and early afternoon. Brighter weather with showers will follow from the west. The showers will become widespread and heavy through the afternoon and evening and some may be thundery with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with mostly light southerly or variable breezes.

On Saturday night, showers will continue for a time and will gradually die out. It will become dry with clear spells and with patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for some bright intervals will develop after any mist or fog clears. There'll be a good deal of dry weather and some scattered showers. It will be warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees and light northerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, it looks like high pressure will dominate the weather over Ireland. It will be warm and largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with mostly light east to southeast breezes.