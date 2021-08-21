First half blitz sees Kilkenny easily advance to All Ireland semi-final

A dominant first half display laid the platform for Kilkenny as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the All Ireland senior camogie championship.

The Cats were 3-19 to 1-12 victors over a gallant Wexford side at a blustery Pairc Ui Chaoimh with Aoife Doyle and Mary O'Connell netting opening half goals for the defending All Ireland champions.

Brian Dowling's Kilkenny side played against the wind in the opening period but it mattered little as they led 2-13 to 0-6 with Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell and Grace Walsh all very prominent.

Aoife Doyle got the Cats opening goal in the second minute and from that point on the side in Black and Amber were in full control.

Kilkenny were pretty sloppy in third quarter and Wexford made them pay with a number of Chloe Foxe frees.

Kilkenny eventually refound their groove though with Denise Gaule netting her side's third goal in the 53rd minute when a point attempt from distance was misjudged by Wexford goalkeeper Laura Brennan as the ball nestled in the top corner.

Wexford got a goal of their own late on via Katrina Parrock but it arrived too late to overly worry the Cats with Kilkenny now turning their attention to next Sunday's All Ireland semi-final.

One negative for Kilkenny however was the stoppage time red card to Miriam Bambrick who will miss next week's last four clash as it stands but for now the Cats can be content knowing they are on the way back to Croke Park.

Scorers: Kilkenny- Denise Gaule 1-6 (0-3f, 0-1 45), Mary O'Connell 1-3, Aoife Doyle 1-0, Miriam Walsh and Katie Nolan 0-3 each, Grace Walsh and Katie Power 0-2 each.

Wexford- Chloe Foxe 0-7 (0-7f), Katrina Parrock 1-0, Leah Walsh, Jackie Quigley, Anais Curran, Sarah O'Connor and Ciara O'Connor 0-1 each.

Teams: Kilkenny- Aoife Norris; Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Davina Tobin; Kellyann Doyle, Meighan Farrell, Collette Dormer; Steffi Fitzgerald, Grace Walsh; Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Katie Power; Katie Nolan, Miriam Walsh, Aoife Doyle.

Subs: Niamh Deely for K.Doyle 20 mins, Michaela Kenneally for Fitzgerald 46 mins, Laura Murphy for Nolan 49 mins, Aoife Prendergast for A.Doyle 52 mins, Miriam Bambrick for Teehan 54 mins.

Wexford- Laura Brennan; Sarah Harding Kenny, Aine Lacey, Louise O'Leary; Meave Sinnott, Ciara O'Connor, Emma Walsh; Amy Cardiff, Orla Sinnott; Anais Curran, Jackie Quigley, Kate Kirwan; Sarah O'Connor, Chloe Foxe, Joanne Dillon.

Subs: Linda Bolger for O.Sinnott 19 mins, Katrina Parrock for Kirwan 35 mins, Mag Byrne for Curran 46 mins, Leah Walsh for E.Walsh 46 mins, Aoife Guiney for Quigley 50 mins.

Referee- Andy Larkin (Cork)