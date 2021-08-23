Online open evening to highlight range of Springboard, part-time and funded courses

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is running an online open evening for Springboard and part-time courses on Wednesday, August 25 from 6.30-7.30pm. Details are at www.wit.ie/events

Neil Quinlan, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning at WIT says: “The online open event will give adults considering a course to meet WIT subject experts and discuss the best Springboard, July Stimulus and part-time course opportunities available in 2021/22 and find the best option for them.”

“This September there are more than 80 part-time courses available to adult learners at WIT including Springboard+ programmes in areas of identified skills needs,” he says. “These include places that are substantially funded by the Government through a number of initiatives including Springboard and the July Stimulus package.”

The 17 Springboard+ programmes on offer at WIT for 2021/22 span business, science, computing, engineering and the culinary world. They include: Diploma in Supervisory Practice, Higher Diploma in Business Systems Analysis, Certificate in Introduction to Automation Engineering, Certificate in Biomedical Engineering, Certificate in International Regulatory Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts in Culinary Arts.

Short modular courses across a range of social enterprise, digital, business, and technology skills will be available at) this September under the Government’s ‘July Stimulus’ initiative.

Many of the courses focus on future proofing the skills of those in employment. Altogether 193 places are available across the following courses: Certificate in Social Enterprise Management, Certificate in Business Intelligence, Certificate in Cloud Architecture, Certificate in Agile Software Development, L6 Certificate in Project Management, Payroll and Computerised Accounts, Digital Marketing & Social Media, Blended Learning, and Digital Literacy.