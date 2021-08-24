Kilkenny County Council mobile library service is back on the road

Kilkenny County Council Library Service will resume its full Mobile Library service from September 7.

The Mobile serves a variety of stops from village-based community stops, schools, creches, early learning centres and nursing homes – it serves over 60 stops across the county.

The new schedule from September will maintain our existing stops where users can select their own items but will also incorporate the popular door to door service for over-65s that are unable to visit their local library. Schools and creches on the routes can either access the service on the mobile vehicle or have pre-selected collections dropped off to them.

"Covid-19 restrictions meant we had to adapt our services to our users by developing new ways to serve our readers, and unfortunately the service to rural locations was suspended early last year. In 2020 we developed a new county-wide door-door delivery service for over 65’s, as well as dropping off collections of books directly to schools and creches" commented Declan Macauley, Executive Librarian.

"Next year, 2022, will mark the 50th anniversary of Kilkenny County Council’s Mobile Library Service, so it is especially heartening to be going back out on the road in September to reconnect with our users and offer the browsing experience" says Declan Macauley, executive librarian.

“We are so looking forward to getting back on the road, and meeting up with our users, old and new”, says Caitriona Kenneally, senior library assistant, Mobile Service. “We kept in touch with our members throughout the lockdowns, and know that we were greatly missed, reaction to our return has been heartwarming”

All public health guidelines will be adhered to as part of this service.

Details of schedules and stops will shortly be available on the library web-site, www.kilkennylibrary.ie. New members are always welcome and there are no charges. You can join online through our website or by visiting any of our branches.

Any queries at 056-7794160 or info@kilkennylibrary.ie.