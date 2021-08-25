Food, craft, music and the very popular bonfire in Castlecomer this week

The street food festival
Following on from the success of the Street Food festivals in 2019 and 2020, KLP has confirmed they will bring another evening of food, craft, music and the very popular bonfire to the Estate yard, Castlecomer this Friday, August 27.
There will be plenty of food to choose from with much loved regulars and some delicious new additions.
The evening has just gotten better with the addition of apple pressing with the Fruit Tree Project Kilkenny who will be juicing from 6pm. Bring your apples and containers/bottles.
More News
Family and friends gathered to celebrate the platinum anniversary of Fr O’Leary’s ordination in 2019
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.