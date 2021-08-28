Peace and privacy for sale with pristine Park House property

Park House at Kilfera Court is an executive detached bungalow residence
A highly desirable home, Park House at Kilfera Court is an executive detached bungalow residence standing proudly on circa 0.91 acre of private and sun drenched gardens.
Kilfera Court is a sought-after and leafy enclave of large detached family homes built on their own large and private standalone sites. Just off the Bennettsbridge Road, the location will appeal to buyers looking for a premium home on the edge of Kilkenny City.
The spacious and light accommodation extends to 182 square metres (1,959 square feet). It comprises a welcoming entrance hall with double glass panel doors opening through to the sitting room.
There are three further doors leading from the hallway. The first door leads into a very impressive L-shaped open plan living room and dining room. The second door leads into bedroom two, which has its own en-suite bathroom. The third door leads through to an inner hall giving access to the master bedroom, which has a full en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.
There is open plan access through to the kitchen from the dining room. There is open plan access from the kitchen through to a sun-drenched conservatory. Double glass panel doors allow access through to the study/den from the dining room. A door from the living leads into another inner hall which gives access to bedrooms three, four and the family bathroom.
Peaceful, tranquil
The private gardens extend to circa 0.91 acre and are a wonderful oasis of peace and tranquillity being particularly mature, sheltered and well stocked with an abundance of mature shrubs, trees and plants and providing all year round colour and privacy.
The property is well set back from the road with a sweeping tarmacadam driveway leading up to the front of the property. The sun-drenched and large private rear garden is mainly in lawn bordered by mature Conifer hedging. There is a row of mature apple trees at the end of the garden. A large paved patio area at the rear of the property is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. The boiler house is located to the right hand side of the property. A well finished block built shed matching the main house is complete with power and plug sockets.
Park House, Kilfera Court is located in the townland of Kilfera which is a six-minute drive along the Bennettsbridge Road (R700) to Kilkenny City centre.
The location connects the Bennettsbridge Road to the Waterford Road (N10). A five-minute drive will take you to the M9 motorway allowing easy access to, Dublin, Carlow and Waterford. Kilkenny Train Station is also in close proximity with regular daily trains to both Dublin and Waterford.
Kilkenny has some of the best schools within easy reach including St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny College, Presentation and Loreto secondary schools and several primary schools. The property is convenient for UPMC Aut Even Private Hospital, St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital and St Canice’s Hospital.
Further information and viewing details from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email John@sfmccreery.com
Park House
Kilfera Court
Kilfera
Bennettsbridge Road
Kilkenny
R95 NPV4
Guide Price: €650,000
BER: D1
