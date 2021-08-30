Deaths in Kilkenny, August 30, 2021

The late Peter (Peadar) Moore

Peter (Peadar) Moore, Kilree, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny died peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on August 28.

Pre-deceased by his parents Brigid and Peter and his brothers Dick, Len, Paddy and Jack. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his partner Rose, sisters Mary, Ann and Brigid, brother-in-law Jack, Rose’s family, nieces, nephews, relatives,neighbours and friends.

May Peadar Rest in Peace

Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Peadar’s funeral will take place privately (For 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 1st September in St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link; https://youtu.be/bHsQgDtQVzM

The late Katherine (Kitty) Marnell

Katherine (Kitty) Marnell (née Walsh). (Oldtown, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny) (peacefully) at her home in her 90th year on August 26. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Loving mother of Brigid, Alison and Finola. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sisters Mary and Alice, grandchildren Ella, Daisy, Curtis, Evan and Louis, great-grandchild Kitty, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Kitty Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated on Monday (Aug. 30th) at 11a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort (max. 50 in Church), followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Should you wish to leave a message for Kitty's family please do so below.

Kitty's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.facebook.com/danesfortparish

The late Patrick Egan

Patrick (Pat) Egan (Luton, England and late of Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny died on August 20th 2021 (peacefully) at his home in Luton. Predeceased by his brother Liam and sister Alice. Beloved father of Wesley, Sarah-Jane, Kenneth, Ciara, Leanne, Laura and Seán. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Breda and Marion, grandchildren Molly, Lilly-Beth, Cara, Kye, Luke and Tiger-Lily, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Friday (Sept.17th) at 10a.m. in the Our Lady Help of Christians Church ( Castle St., Luton LU1 3AG) followed by interment in The Vale Cemetery (Butterfield, Green Road, Luton LU2 8DD). Should you wish to leave a message for Pat's family, please do so in the condolence book below.

The Egan family would like to invite all of their dad's friends and extended family to join them for refreshments afterwards at The Celtic Club, Cobham Street, Luton LU1 3BS.

The late Thomas Aubrey Direen

Thomas Aubrey Direen, 1 Rosenany Court, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny died unexpectedly, on Thursday, 26th August 2021 at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Veronica and his brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his family, wife Phyllis, daughter Beatrice, son Victor, brother John, sister Jo, family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Aubrey Rest in Peace

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Aubrey’s Funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, 31st August, at 11am in St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap. Burial will take place afterwards in Coolagh Cemetery.

The late Jim Cantwell

Jim Cantwell of Hampton Bays, Long Island, New York and formerly of Woodville, Belmont Road, Ferrybank, Waterford has passed away.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Trish, his three beautiful children Seamus, Conor and Niamh, grandchildren CJ and Declan, his brothers Ben and Lyn, sister Mamie (Cox), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle and his many friends.



REST EASY JIM

Jim's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, August 30th, at 10.30am in the Church of St. Rosalie, 31 East Montauk Highway, Hampton, followed by burial in Good Ground Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Hamptom