30/08/2021

Funding of €57,300 announced for two Kilmanagh and Kilmoganny projects

Minister Heather Humphries made the annoucement today

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Two projects in Kilkenny are to benefit from €57,300 in funding to support our schools, playgrounds, infrastructure projects and community organisations across Rural Ireland, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

The funding comes under Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme, which is a key part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s five year strategy to revitalise our rural towns and villages.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced over €4.2 million in funding to support our schools, playgrounds, infrastructure projects and community organisations across Rural Ireland.

“My job as Minister is to re-invigorate Rural Ireland – My Department and I are determined to do that. Announcements like this, under the CLÁR Programme, are the proof behind our five year policy ‘Our Rural Future’" said the Minister.

Today’s announcement will see the following projects supported under Measures 1 & 2 of the CLÁR 2021 programme:

St. Eoghan's National School, Kilmoganny Junction will receive €42,300 for footpath and pedestrian crossing improvement works in Kilmoganny Village along with associated road markings while St. Aidan's National School, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny will receive €15,000 for the provision of driver feedback signs.

“The CLÁR Programme 2021 puts our young people at the fore”, Deputy Phelan commented. “From investing in our schools, playgrounds, outdoor amenities and other projects – we are demonstrating the value and appreciation we have for the leaders of the future. If the Pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s that our young people are our shining lights. Investing in them is an investment in our future – that’s what today’s announcement is all about.”

 

