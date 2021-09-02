Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, September 2, 2001

Kathleen Long (nee Ryan)

Kathleen Long (nee Ryan) Togher Road, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Woodford, Goolds Cross, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Quinn family and staff at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick in her 87th. year.

Predeceased by her parents Dick and Nancy and sisters Mary and Delia. Deeply regretted by by her heartbroken husband Mick, her loving son and daughter Michael and Mary, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Frances, adoring grandson Jack, brothers Dick and John, sisters Nancy, Sheila and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Richard (Dick) Buggy

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Buggy, Cruttenclough, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary, sons and daughters, John, Paddy, Caroline, Christina, Gerry, Eugene, Ray, Deirdre, and Geraldine, his daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, and his 18 grandchildren, his brothers, Tom, John, Paddy, and his sisters, Mary, Ann, and Chris, and predeceased by his sister Kitty, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, his neighbours and dear friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Dick with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11a.m. on Thursday, 2nd September 2021, in St. Brigid's Church, Coon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Current HSE guidelines apply.

Mary (Maisie) Dwyer (née Cass)

The death has occurred of Mary (Maisie) Dwyer (née Cass), Cappagh, Gaulsmills, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on 30th August 2021. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Stephen, son Patrick, daughter Siobhan, parents Patrick and Mai (Cass), brother Nicholas. Maisie will be sadly missed by her sons Michael, Stephen and Martin, daughters Margaret (Roche), Mary (Byrne), Lily (Drohan) and Stephanie (Thoma), daughters-in-law Ann, Nuala, Helen and Caroline, sons-in-law Bert, Noel, Michael and John, her 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, sister Eileen (Rigby), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 2nd September, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.