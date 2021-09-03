Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 3, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Christopher (Christy) Ryan

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Ryan of Glen na Carraige, Edenderry, Offaly / Raheny, Dublin / Galmoy, Kilkenny peacefully in Tullamore Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sadly missed by his children Noel, Paul, Susan, Sandra and David, sisters Bridget, Peg and Judy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Lisa and Bernice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christy Rest in Peace.
Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Long (nee Ryan)

Kathleen Long (nee Ryan) Togher Road, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Woodford, Goolds Cross, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Quinn family and staff at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick in her 87th. year.

Predeceased by her parents Dick and Nancy and sisters Mary and Delia. Deeply regretted by by her heartbroken husband Mick, her loving son and daughter Michael and Mary, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Frances, adoring grandson Jack, brothers Dick and John, sisters Nancy, Sheila and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be on Friday morning at 11 o'clock for family and close friends (Max 50 people) followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery, Urlingford. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided below. The Long family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. House strictly private please.

